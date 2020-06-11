Utkal University breaks into ‘Top 100 Universities’ in India

TNI Bureau: Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, today released “India Rankings 2020” of Institutions of Higher Education in various categories on the basis of their performance on five broad categories of parameters.

As many as four institutes in Bhubaneswar have made it to the top 100 institutes in the country in over all category, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2020 published today.

This is for the first time that Utkal University was with placed in the Top 100 list of Universities by securing 96 rank.

Top 100 University Category:

• Siksha `O` Anusandhan (20 )

• Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (24)

• Utkal University (96)

Engineering Category:

• National Institute of Technology Rourkela (16)

• IIT Bhubaneswar (22)

• SOA (34)

• KIIT (42)

• C. V. Raman College of Engineering (93)

• VSSUT: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (119)

• Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar (179)

Management Category:

• Xavier Institute of Management (31)

• KIIT (32)

• International Management Institute (63)

Medical Category:

• SOA (23)

• KIIT (32)

Law Category:

• KIIT (12)

• National Law University (14)

Dental Category:

• SOA (12)

• KIIT (17)