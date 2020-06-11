English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

More than 20 Shops closed in Bhubaneswar for violating Social Distancing Norms

By TNI Bureau
868

TNI Bureau: More than 20 Shops, including Amber, Vishal Mega Mart, Maa Tarini Bastralaya, Lingaraj Lassi, Bhai-Bhai Tiffin stall, Omfed stalls, have been closed in #Bhubaneswar for violating Social Distancing protocol & COVID-19 guidelines.

The raids were conducted by joint teams of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

Related Posts

72 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha; Number of Recoveries…

Bhubaneswar reports two new COVID-19 +Ve cases

The BMC has urged people to maintain social distancing, which is very crucial to fight the CoronaVirus.

Also Read: 

Amber Saree Store in Bhubaneswar closed for violating COVID-19 Guidelines

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!