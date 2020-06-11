More than 20 Shops closed in Bhubaneswar for violating Social Distancing Norms

TNI Bureau: More than 20 Shops, including Amber, Vishal Mega Mart, Maa Tarini Bastralaya, Lingaraj Lassi, Bhai-Bhai Tiffin stall, Omfed stalls, have been closed in #Bhubaneswar for violating Social Distancing protocol & COVID-19 guidelines.

The raids were conducted by joint teams of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

The BMC has urged people to maintain social distancing, which is very crucial to fight the CoronaVirus.

