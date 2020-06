Jamia Millia Islamia breaks into ‘Top 10 Universities’ in India

TNI Bureau: As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 published by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, IISc, Bangalore remains Numero Uno University of India.

JNU is on the second spot, while Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi, hub of anti-CAA protests, broke into the ‘Top 10 Universities’ in India.

NIRF India Ranking 2020: Top 10 Universities in India

1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore

2. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

3. Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

4. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

5. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

6. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

7. Calcutta University, Kolkata

8. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

9. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

10. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi

Click Here for Complete Details & Ranking in various Categories:

https://www.nirfindia.org/2020/Ranking2020.html