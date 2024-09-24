Utkal University becomes stepping stone for Young Entrepreneurs

TNI Bureau: The North Eastern University, Boston and Odisha’s Utkal University, Vani Vihar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

3000 students will be enrolled in this program at Utkal University, Bhubaneswar. This program is open for both PG and UG students. The opportunity to enroll students will also be extended to affiliated colleges under Utkal University.

Ten University students will also embark on an educational tour each academic year as part of an additional attempt to gain further knowledge.

“The New Education Policy (NEP) 2024 aims to integrate vocational education into the school system to assist students in becoming skilled workers and entrepreneurs,” stated Utkal University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya.

The University serves as a resource to inspire students to pursue further education in entrepreneurship, added Acharya.

The Center’s Rashtriya Uchhatar Siksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 2.0 will provide funding for the program. Centre for the project will be the new campus in Chandikhol.

According to the former Vice-Chancellor, most of the development work associated with this partnership will be done on the new campus. The only University in the State chosen for the program is Utkal University.

Osmania University, Guru Nanak Dev University, Savitribai Phule University, Kurukshetra University, Alagappa University, Jadavpur University, Sri Venkateswara University, Andhra University and the University of Jammu are the other nine Universities chosen from across the Nation.