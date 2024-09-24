JSW clarifies; won’t exit EV Project in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The JSW Group on Tuesday dismissed national media reports claiming that the group was shifting its Rs 40,000-crore electric vehicle (EV) and battery project from Odisha to Maharashtra.

In a press release, Ranjan Nayak, Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy, clarified, “JSW Group is not withdrawing its proposed Rs 40,000 crore electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing project from Odisha.”

Earlier reports had suggested that Aurangabad and Nagpur in Maharashtra were emerging as top contenders for the Sajjan Jindal-led group’s EV and battery projects.

Meanwhile it is worth noting that the JSW Group, led by Sajjan Jindal, signed an agreement with the BJD government, under the leadership of then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in February this year to set up the EV project in Naraj, Cuttack, and Paradip, Jagatsinghpur.