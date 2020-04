USA Corona Update – April 15, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported nearly 2,600 (2,569) new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 34,687 new cases of Coronavirus. Death Toll in the USA has crossed 28,500 mark, while number of positive cases has topped 644,000.

France has reported 1,438 COVID-19 deaths (almost doubled from the previous day) and 4,560 positive cases. Italy has reported 578 deaths and 2,667 positive cases while Spain witnessed 523 new deaths. 810 new deaths were reported from the UK.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide stands at 2,083,326. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 134,600.

USA Corona Update:

👉 2,569 new deaths; 34,687 confirmed cases in last 24 hours

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 28,528; Number of Cases – 644,089

👉 New York accounts for 33% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 752 new deaths reported from New York State; 11,571 new positive cases (highest daily positive cases).

👉 48,708 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted 3.2 million tests so far.

👉 Over 27,000 healthcare workers in Spain have tested positive for Coronavirus.

👉 615 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier test positive for coronavirus

👉 New York State – 11,586 deaths; 214,648 cases

👉 New Jersey – 3,156 deaths; 71,030 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 1,108 deaths; 29,918 cases

👉 Michigan – 1,921 deaths; 28,059 cases

👉 California – 864 deaths; 26,838 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 779 deaths; 26,753 cases

👉 Illinois – 948 deaths; 24,593 cases

👉 Florida – 614 deaths; 22,519 cases

👉 Louisiana – 1,103 deaths; 21,951 cases

👉 Texas – 375 deaths; 16,009 cases

👉 Georgia – 576 deaths; 15,260 cases

👉 Connecticut – 868 deaths; 14,755 cases

👉 Washington – 567 deaths; 10,910 cases

👉 Maryland – 349 deaths; 10,032 cases

👉 Indiana – 436 deaths; 8,955 cases

👉 Colorado – 357 deaths; 8,280 cases

👉 Ohio – 361 deaths; 7,791 cases