Indian States with 300+ COVID-19 +VE Cases – April 15

TNI Bureau: As per the data collected from the States, the number of positive cases in India has gone up to 12,370 while COVID-19 death toll has risen to 422.

8 States continue to report more than 500 Coronavirus positive cases so far. Situation continues to be grim in Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai. However, the State has reported over 100 less cases compared to last two days.

Delhi too reported just 17 new cases today. Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh reported less cases on April 15. Only 6 cases were reported from Telangana. There has been a sharp rise in positive cases in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. There was just one new case in Kerala.

👉 Maharashtra: 232 new cases; Total Cases – 2,916. 9 new deaths; Death Toll – 187.

(183 new cases in Mumbai alone; Total Cases – 1,936. 2 new deaths; Death Toll – 113)

👉 Delhi: 17 new cases; Total Cases – 1,578. 2 new deaths; Death Toll – 32.

👉 Tamil Nadu: 38 new cases; Total Cases – 1,242. 2 new deaths; Death Toll – 14.

👉 Rajasthan: 71 new cases; Total Cases – 1,076. Death Toll – 11.

👉 Telangana: 6 new cases; Total Cases – 650. Death Toll – 18.

👉 Madhya Pradesh: 197 new cases;Total Cases – 938. Death Toll – 53.

👉 Gujarat: 116 new cases; Total Cases – 766. 5 new deaths; Death Toll – 33.

👉 Uttar Pradesh: 75 new cases; Total Cases – 735. 3 new deaths; Death Toll – 11.

👉 Andhra Pradesh: 41 new cases; Total Cases – 525. 3 new deaths; Death Toll – 14.

👉 Kerala: 1 new case; Total Cases – 387. Death Toll – 2.

👉 Jammu & Kashmir: 22 new cases; Total Cases – 300. Death Toll – 4.