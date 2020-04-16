Corona Update (Morning News) – April 16, 2020

* Khordha & Bhadrak listed among 170 COVID-19 Hotspot Districts in India.
* 1,197 Samples tested for COVID-19 on April 15; All NEGATIVE. One person in Sundargarh recovered. No fresh Covid-19 case reported, 19 patients recover so far in Odisha.
* Odisha Govt sets “Zero Transmission” target against COVID-19, claims it has lowest rate of detection of positive cases in the country.
* In view of lock down, the validity of PUC certificate, Permanent permit of stage carriage and registration of vehicles against booked fancy number extended till 30.6.2020.
* 200-bedded COVID Hospital becomes operational in Mayurbhanj District, at KISS Campus, Bankisole.
* Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 414 in country; India’s total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 12,380 (including 10,477 active cases, 1489 cured/discharged/migrated and 414 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
* A total of 650,000 kits, including Rapid Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits from China’s Guangzhou en route to India; should reach today.
* Rajasthan reports 25 fresh COVID-19 cases; state’s tally rises to 1,101.
* 42 new COVID-19 cases in Indore; tally surges to 980 inMadhya Pradesh.
* A pizza delivery boy has tested positive for Coronavirus in South, Delhi. The administration has asked people living in around 72 houses to stay in quarantine.
* Total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rises to 534.
* United States records nearly 2,600 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours – a new record.
* Pakistan’s coronavirus tally reaches 6297, toll at 117.
* New York Governor orders residents to wear face masks in Public.
