Corona Update (Morning News) – April 16, 2020

* Khordha & Bhadrak listed among 170 COVID-19 Hotspot Districts in India.

* 1,197 Samples tested for COVID-19 on April 15; All NEGATIVE. One person in Sundargarh recovered. No fresh Covid-19 case reported, 19 patients recover so far in Odisha.

* Odisha Govt sets “Zero Transmission” target against COVID-19, claims it has lowest rate of detection of positive cases in the country.

* In view of lock down, the validity of PUC certificate, Permanent permit of stage carriage and registration of vehicles against booked fancy number extended till 30.6.2020.

* 200-bedded COVID Hospital becomes operational in Mayurbhanj District, at KISS Campus, Bankisole.

* Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 414 in country; India’s total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 12,380 (including 10,477 active cases, 1489 cured/discharged/migrated and 414 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

* A total of 650,000 kits, including Rapid Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits from China’s Guangzhou en route to India; should reach today.

* Rajasthan reports 25 fresh COVID-19 cases; state’s tally rises to 1,101.

* 42 new COVID-19 cases in Indore; tally surges to 980 inMadhya Pradesh.

* A pizza delivery boy has tested positive for Coronavirus in South, Delhi. The administration has asked people living in around 72 houses to stay in quarantine.

* Total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rises to 534.

* United States records nearly 2,600 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours – a new record.

* Pakistan’s coronavirus tally reaches 6297, toll at 117.

* New York Governor orders residents to wear face masks in Public.