NASA to send First woman Astronaut to Moon

TNI Bureau: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) announced the four astronauts including a woman who will venture around the Moon on Artemis II, the first crewed mission on NASA’s path to establishing a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration through Artemis.

Woman astronaut Christina Hammock Koch will accompany Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen to Moon and work as a team to execute an ambitious set of demonstrations during the flight test.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The crew assignments are as follows: Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist 1 Christina Hammock Koch, and Mission Specialist 2 Jeremy Hansen.

“The Artemis II crew represents thousands of people working tirelessly to bring us to the stars. This is their crew, this is our crew, this is humanity’s crew,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, in a statement.

Together the astronauts “represent our creed: E pluribus unum – out of many, one. Together, we are ushering in a new era of exploration for a new generation of star sailors and dreamers – the Artemis Generation,” he added.