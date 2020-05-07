English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Updated List of Red, Orange and Green Zones in Odisha

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau:  On the basis of high doubling rate in COVID-19 cases, Ganjam District has been moved from Orange to Red Zone. Similarly, as new positive cases were found in Jagatsinghpur (4) and Mayurbhanj (3), these districts have been moved from Green to Orange Zone.

In total, 4 districts and Bhubaneswar are in Red Zone; 12 districts are in Orange Zone, while remaining 14 are in Green Zone.

Red Zone (5): Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ganjam.

Orange Zone (12): Khordha (except BMC), Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Koraput, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur.

Green Zone (14): Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Sambalpur, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sonepur, Cuttack, Puri.

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Balasore: 25 (Active – 20)
👉 Bhadrak: 21 (Active – 9)
👉 Jajpur: 55 (Active – 54)
👉 Kendrapara: 3 (Active – 1)
👉 Cuttack: 2 (Active – 1)
👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Khurda: 47 (Active – 14)
👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)
👉 Sundargarh: 12 (Active – 7)
👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Keonjhar: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Jharsuguda: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Bolangir: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Ganjam: 21 (Active – 21)
👉 Jagatsinghpur: 4 (Active – 4)
👉 Mayurbhanj: 3 (Active – 3)

Total Cases in Odisha – 205

👉 Active Cases – 142
👉 Recovered – 61
👉 Death – 2

TNI Bureau
