TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 07, 2020

* One more COVID-19 positive case in Mayurbhanj (Surat returnee); Odisha tally rises to 206.

* Orissa High Court directs Odisha Govt to conduct RT-PCR tests on people (in the respective states where they are staying) and allow only COVID19 negative persons to enter the State.

* Another COVID-19 patient from Bhubaneswar recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. Recovered cases in Odisha now stands at 62.

* Odisha Govt writes to VCs of all universities and principals of all colleges regarding tentative examination schedule.

* All people returning from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala will be kept in institutional quarantine mandatorily. No home quarantine option for returnees in Odisha’s Berhampur.

* Brutal killing of pregnant dog in Bhubaneswar; A case has been registered U/S 268 and 429 of IPC & Sec- 11 of Cruelty to Animal Act.

* Govt declares Ganjam as Red Zone; Jagatsinghpur & Mayurbhanj as Orange Zone.

* Death toll due to gas leak at Visakhapatnam chemical plant rises to 11: SN Pradhan, Director General of NDRF.

* Security forces launched 27 operations & eliminated 64 terrorists since January this year in Jammu & Kashmir: Kashmir range Police IG Vijay Kumar.

* Delhi Govt will give ex gratia of Rs one crore to family of Delhi Constable Amit Kumar, who died of COVID19.

* First Air India Express repatriation flight departs from Kochi in Kerala for Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

* Indian National evacuees stranded in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain & Malaysia will be housed in the quarantine facilities maintained by three Services- Army, Navy and Air Force- in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bhopal, Kochi, Vishakhapatnam & Chennai: Ministry of Defence.

* Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to discuss with state Health Ministers on COVID19 situation today

* Over 3,400 migrant workers arrive in Uttar Pradesh from different parts of the country on Shramik Special trains.

* Total number of cases stands at 3400 in Rajasthan.

* Chhattisgarh: 7 hospitalised after gas leak at paper mill in Raigadh.

* NHRC issues notice to Andhra Pradesh Government and Centre over Vizag Gas Leak.

* Jalashwa entering Male port for the first phase under Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate Indians from Maldives.