TNI Morning News Headlines – May 07, 2020

* 20 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha, 17 from Ganjam & 3 from Mayurbhanj. Taking tally to 205 including 142 active cases, 2 deaths and 61 cured/discharged: State Health Department.

* Odisha student Girish Vaisyaraj, from Jeypore develops GoGrocy App for delivery of essentials in Semi-Urban & Rural Areas.

* Odisha Special Relief Commissioner asks all collectors & municipal commissioners to ensure spot registration of non-enrolled returnees in TMCs immediately after their arrival from other States.

* Odisha SRC issues revised SOPs to avoid congestion at border checkpoints for registration of returnees who have not pre-registered.

* 8 persons including one child killed due to chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. 300 people have been shifted to hospital. Nearly 1,000 people in 5 surrounding villages, in a three km radius, have been reported sick.

* PM Narendra Modi speaks to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam.

* NDRF confirms that Gas Leak at Vizag Plan has been plugged.

* PM Modi calls a National Disaster Management meeting after deadly gas leak at chemical plant in Vizag.

* PM Modi extends wishes on Budh Purnima.

* India’s COVID-19 count reaches 52,952; death toll at 1,783 including 35,902 active cases, 1783 deaths, 15,266 cured/discharged and 1 migrated: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

* Number of COVID19 +VE cases crosses 50,000 mark. Recovery Rate stands at 28.83%. Mortality rate stands at 3.37%.

* Vande Bharat Mission: India begins biggest evacuation exercises today to bring back around 15000 stranded Indians from 12 countries during the next 7 days.

* 91,515 cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and 872 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) were found in West Bengal during door-to-door survey: Deccan Chronicle.

* The total number of COVID19 cases stands at 3355 in Rajasthan.

* Tamil Nadu: DMK Chief MK Stalin holds protest against State Government’s decision to allow opening of state-run liquor shops.

* First special train for migrant workers to leave from Delhi today. About 1200 migrant workers of Madhya Pradesh staying in shelter homes in Delhi to leave for their native state.

* Air India to operate non-scheduled commercial flights from US to various cities in India from 9 to 15 May, in first phase.

* US special envoy to visit India, Qatar, Pakistan to revive Afghan peace talks.

* Russia reports 10,559 new cases of coronavirus and 86 new deaths. A total of 165,929 cases and 1,537 deaths.