UP CM Yogi Adityanath tests Covid-19 positive

TNI Bureau: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to update of the result of his COVID-19 test and asked all those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and take precautions.
The UP CM further informed that other departments of the State Government will continue to function normally.
Earlier, some officials of Chief Minister’s office had tested positive for Covid-19. As a precautionary measure, he had isolated himself and carried out work virtually from home. On getting the initial symptoms, he got tested for COVID-19 yesterday.
शुरुआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने कोविड की जांच कराई और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।
मैं सेल्फ आइसोलेशन में हूं और चिकित्सकों के परामर्श का पूर्णतः पालन कर रहा हूं। सभी कार्य वर्चुअली संपादित कर रहा हूं।
