TNI Morning News Headlines – April 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2267 new Covid-19 cases including 1314 quarantine & 953 local contact cases.

➡️ Sundargarh reported the highest and biggest spike of 458 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Khordha (348), Sambalpur (120), Bargarh (120), Cuttack (117), Nuapada (104) & Nabarangpur (104).

➡️ 3 new COVID-19 deaths reported today one each from Bolangir, Ganjam and Jajpur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,933.

➡️ Odisha vaccinates over 45 lakh people across the State.

➡️ Odisha: East Coast Railway & Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation set up 6 counters at Bhubaneswar Railway Station to check Covid 19 behaviour of the passengers coming from other States.

➡️ Jagannath Temple in Puri decks up with vivid flowers on auspicious occasion of mahavishuba sankranti or Pana Sankranti.

➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Odia New Year.

➡️ Ministry of Road Transport and Highways sanctions 14 NH projects of 314.17 km worth Rs 1144.29 crore and road safety work worth Rs 1.42 crore for Odisha.

➡️ Second Covid hospital with 300 beds including 50 ICU facilitieswill be set up at the newly constructed medicine ward of VIMSAR, Burla within 10 days.

➡️ Sinapali Panchayat in Nuapada Districtdeclared Micro Containment Zone.

➡️ Three Cubs born at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India reports highest-ever one day spike with over 1.8 lakh COVID-19 cases, 1,027 deaths.

➡️ India reports 1,84,372 new COVID 19 cases, 82,339 recoveries and 1,027 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,38,73,825 including 13,65,704 active cases, 1,23,36,036 cured cases & 1,72,085 deaths.

➡️ 26,06,18,866 samples have been tested up to April 13 including 14,11,758 samples tested yesterday:IMCR.

➡️ Chhattisgarh reports 15,121 new COVID-19 cases, 156 fatalities.

➡️ Total of 10,85,33,085 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ PM Modi to hold a meeting with Education Minister, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon to discuss the issue of CBSE Board Exams

➡️ Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reaches Mumbai’s DRDO guest house, to be quizzed by CBI over corruption allegations.

➡️ Maharashtra: Migrant workers in Mumbai were returning to their native places.

➡️ Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has tested positive for COVID 19.

➡️ Uttarakhand: Sadhus participate in the third ‘shahi snan’ of Maha Kumbh, devotees take a holy dip in river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.

➡️ Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in an IPL game in Chennai on Tuesday.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 35.8 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.93 Million.

➡️ Joe Biden to share new withdrawal plan with Ghani in near future: Top Afghan official.

➡️ US vows to help bring investment to assist India’s mitigation efforts.

➡️ Britain’s Queen Elizabeth returns to Royal duties four days after husband Prince Philip’s death.

➡️ US halts use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to rare blood clotting issues.