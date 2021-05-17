Twitter War between Sonu Sood & Ganjam District Administration

TNI Bureau: Since the beginning of the pandemic crisis, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping thousands of migrant workers in Mumbai. Not only that, from arranging hospital beds to air-lifting patients from one city to another, Sonu has been helping people through social media.



Recently, a question has been raised on social media about one of his posts. On Monday, a twitter post has been shared through the official twitter account of the Collector and DM of Ganjam district of Odisha with a screenshot of Sonu Sood’s tweet.



Sonu had responded to a call from Ganjam District assuring a COVID patient to arrange a bed for him at a hospital in Berhampur.



He said in the tweet, “Not to worry. Bed has been arranged at Ganjam City Hospital, (DCHC), Berhampur.



Immediately Sonu’s post has been replied to by the Collector and the District Administration in which it is said, “We don’t not receive any communication from Sonu Sood Foundation. Requested patient is in home isolation and his condition is stable. There is no problem of beds. The Brahmapur Corporation is monitoring it. CMO, Odisha.” That triggered a storm in Twitter sphere with critics of Sonu Sood slamming him accusing him of fakery.



Reacting to the District Magistrate’s tweet, Sonu Tweeted, “Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it’s the needy who approached us and we arranged the bed for him, attached are chats for your reference. Ur office is doing a great job and u can double check that we had helped him too. Have DM you his contact details. Jai hind.”



However, the Ganjam Collector and DM again shared a tweet on Monday, “Our intention was not to criticize your system. We have our own TEAM GANJAM to ensure bed availability for patient which work 24*7. Still it’s our duty to investigate if any issues about bed availability. That’s why we cleared the facts. You and your Organization doing great job.”



Anyway, social media users are getting tremendous reactions on this matter.