Covid Menace: House to House Survey in Odisha from May 24

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during an all party meeting on Covid situation in the State on Monday announced that ASHAs and AWWs will conduct 3- month house-to-house survey (for Covid symptoms & co-morbid conditions) from May 24.

The State Government will allow expenditure from MLALADS up to Rs 50 lakhs for assisting in activities related to covid management, including procurement of masks from Mission Shakti groups to provide for poor people.

Key Decisions by the CM Naveen Patnaik:

➡️ A 3- month house-to-house survey (for Covid symptoms and co-morbid conditions) by ASHAs and Anganwadi workers will be launched beginning 24th May, for which they will be given an additional incentive of Rs 1000 per month for these 3 months.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ ASHAs monitor home isolation cases, they will be provided one time assistance of Rs.10,000 for bicycle, cupboard, slippers, umbrella and torch.

➡️ GAON KALYAN SAMITIS are at the cutting edge of our outreach and they are there in almost every village. An amount of Rs 10,000 per GKS will be sanctioned for undertaking Covid related activities at village level involving the community.

➡️ Sarpanchs continue to have the powers of district collectors in enforcing lockdown etc. and they are free to start TMCs based on need and inflow of people from outside.

➡️ Families of COVID19 victims to get pension. Their children will get free education facilities.

➡️ Special Taskforce will be set up for Oxygen Supply & to look at immediate needs as well as holistic planning for future exigencies.