TNI Bureau: There hasn’t been a single day since Elon Musk took over Twitter when he hasn’t been in the news. Twitter has rolled out a new feature. This feature allows you to see how many people view your tweets, similar to how many times a video has been viewed on platforms like YouTube. The view count is displayed to the left of the retweet count and is open to the public.

In addition to in-depth analytics, you can see the views on your tweets

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday, “Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen!”. He added, “This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90 percent of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.”

In addition to likes, retweets, and quote tweets, Twitter already has a feature that provides more in-depth analytics about your tweets. You can see how people interacted with your tweet by clicking to view your profile. Or by expanding the details of a quote tweet by clicking “view Tweet analytics” underneath something you posted. Additionally, you can view total impressions, which are the number of times a tweet was viewed on Twitter. This definition is pretty loose since we don’t know exactly what it means for a tweet to be “seen.”

He also tweeted a poll asking Twitter users whether the view count should “stay on left” or “move to the right.”

Knowing how many impressions other people’s tweets receive can also assist businesses in identifying genuine influencers in their niche, as engagement numbers alone do not tell the whole story. As others have noted, public view counts may expose accounts that artificially inflate their engagement and follower numbers.

We’ll eventually figure out who has a genuine Twitter audience and who has a high percentage of inactive followers.