Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated and felicitated renowned Litterateur Dr. Gayatribala Panda on being chosen for the prestigious Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award 2022.

A renowned writer himself, the Chief Minister commended her for bringing laurels to the State and termed the award as a big milestone in her career.

Rajya Sabha MP and Husband of Dr. Panda, Manas Mangaraj and their son Maneet Mangaraj were present on this occasion.