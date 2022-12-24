Mathura Court orders survey of Shahi-Idgah Mosque

TNI Bureau: A local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura today ordered the Archaeological Survey of India to survey the Shahi Idgah Mosque. The report will be turned in after January 20th. The order was issued in response to a lawsuit filed by Vishnu Gupta of the Hindu Sena. He claimed that the survey would be similar to one conducted in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque, where a “Shivling” was discovered during a survey.

Different Hindu organisations have previously filed several lawsuits demanding the removal of the 17th century Shahi Idgah Masjid from the Katra Keshav Dev temple. The mosque was built on Lord Krishna’s birthplace, as claimed by the lawsuit.

According to Vishnu Gupta’s petition, the Shahi Idgah mosque was built in 1669-70 on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. It covers the 13.37-acre grounds of the Katra Keshav Dev temple at the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Both parties to submit report on the next hearing

“The learned judge had ordered Amin on December 8 to inform both the parties and submit a survey report on the next hearing”, the counsel said.

All defendants were served with a notice by Civil Judge Senior Division III Sonika Verma’s court. According to lawyers, the “compromise” reached between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Masjid Idgah in 1968 is also being challenged in the suit.

The petitioners argued in their suit that as Lord Krishna devotees, they have a right to go to court. They claim the right to worship at Lord Krishna’s actual birthplace.

While the religious battles are still being fought. We appear to have a long way to go in terms of comprehending the true meaning of our religion.