TV channels whose license cancelled are given all the opportunities: Government
Central Government informed this to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Private TV channels whom the government takes action against for allegedly propagating contents against the national security are given enough opportunities to clarify their stand. Central Government informed this to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said all fresh and renewal applications of private TV channels are vetted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
