TV channels whose license cancelled are given all the opportunities: Government

Central Government informed this to the  Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Private TV channels
Photo- Live India
188

Private TV channels whom the government takes action against for allegedly propagating contents against the national security are given enough opportunities to clarify their stand. Central Government informed this to the  Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Related Posts

India evacuated Foreign Nationals from Ukraine War Zones

Low Pressure over Bay of Bengal in 24 Hrs; listen what IMD…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said all fresh and renewal applications of private TV channels are vetted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.