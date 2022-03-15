Persecution of Shia community in Pakistan continues: Report

The blast has once again thrown light on the plight of Pakistan's minority communities.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
shias in Pakistan
Image- India TV
155

Insight Bureau: A bomb attack reported on a Shia mosque on March 4 in Peshawar, capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The blast has once again thrown light on the plight of Pakistan’s minority communities.

More than 60 civilians were killed and another 200 injured in the blast as the impact of the bombing was such that nearly every house in the locality of Imambargah and nearby street has one or two members of their family either dead or wounded, as reported by a news agency.

