Bombay HC denies interim relief to Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik

Insight Bureau: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday denied any interim relief to Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case. Court also refused to pass an order for his release from judicial custody.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Notably, Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of underworld Dawood Ibrahim.