Bombay HC denies interim relief to Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik

Court also refused to pass an order for his release from judicial custody.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday denied any interim relief to Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case. Court also refused to pass an order for his release from judicial custody.

Notably, Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of underworld Dawood Ibrahim.

