TV Anchor Nagma Sheikh Fired For Posting Harsh Remark On ‘Shivling’

Insight bureau: A survey commissioned by the Gyanvapi mosque court and its findings have opened the floodgates of some radicals. As Hindu monks found water in the area where Shivling was found, some angry members of the community used foul language and profanity to tarnish the beliefs of other religions.

In a recent incident, Nagma Sheikh, the news correspondent for News1India today was fired for making derogatory remarks about Shivling. Nagma Sheikh took to Twitter and posted harsh words against the shrine, creating a wave of anger and rage. Her words, full of disgust and hatred left angry internet users who called News Anchor for removing the fire from the community. News1India fired her shortly after the news broke and said it was her opinion and should never be viewed on the channel.

Deepak Sharma, a freelance journalist, noticed Nagma Sheikh’s annoying post and tagged UP Police & DGP, demanding legal action. Hindutva’s property demanded that strict action be taken against her for insulting Father (representing Lord Shiva). Many users want strong action against the anchor for preaching hatred.

On the other hand a DU Professor has also been booked for posting hate remarks on the ‘Shivling’ found from Gyanvapi Mosque. A case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station under IPC sections 153-A/295-A.