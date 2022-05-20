Morning News Insight- May 20, 2022

➡️ Odisha records 10 new Covid cases; 118 active cases recorded with 12 recoveries.

➡️ Fresh low pressure to form today; yellow warning for 15 Odisha districts.

➡️ Three elephants die after being hit by train in Keonjhar district.

➡️ 2,259 New Cases reported in last 24 hours; Daily Positivity Rate stands at 0.50%.

➡️ Lalu Yadav, daughter Misa Bharti raided by CBI in fresh ‘land-for-job’ scam.

➡️ Flood Situation in Assam Worsens; One More Dies, 7.18 Lakh Affected.

➡️ Gyanvapi Mosque Row Updates: Supreme Court to Hear Case Today at 3 PM Today.

➡️ SP leader Azam Khan to be released from Sitapur jail today after over 2 years in prison.

➡️ Railways, IIT Madras to collaborate on Rs 8.34 crore project on Hyperloop technology.

➡️ India’s Nikhat Zareen achieves World Championships glory beats Thailand Boxer Jitpong Jutamas in 52 Kg category.

➡️ IPL 2022: RCB vs GT, Virat Kohli Returns to Form; RCB won by 8 wickets.

➡️ Air hostess who accused Musk of sexual misconduct paid $2,50,000 by SpaceX to keep quiet.

➡️ US accuses Russia of weaponising food in Ukraine war.

➡️ US President Joe Biden hails Nato bids of Sweden, Finland.