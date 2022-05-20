Know The Bullion Rates @ 20th May

Insight bureau: Gold has over the years been a perfect hedge against inflation as investors are increasingly looking at gold as an important investment. These gold rates are updated today and are sourced from reputed jewellers in the country.

Today 22 carat Gold Price per Gram in India (INR)

1 Gram- Rs 4,670

8 Gram- Rs 37,360

10 Gram- Rs 46,700

100 Gram- Rs 4,67,000

Today 24 carat Gold price e per Gram in India(INR)

1 Gram- Rs 5,095

8 Gram- Rs 40,760

10 Gram- Rs 50,950

100 Gram- Rs 5,09,500