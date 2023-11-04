TNI Evening News Headlines – November 04, 2023

Related Posts
➡️Bar Council of India stays Odisha State Bar Council Elections scheduled to be held on November 5.
➡️Odisha Government effects minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre. Nabarangpur SP S Susree takes over as MayurbhaSnj P; Mayurbhanj SP, B Gangadhar transferred to State Police Headquarters.
➡️Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project to be inaugurated on January 17.
➡️Tutu Nayak sent to Judicial custody; bail hearing on Monday.
➡️Former Odisha Assembly Speaker Maheswar Mohanty’s condition continued to remain critical.
➡️Odisha’s Javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena won bronze in the men’s javelin event at 37th National Games in Goa today.
➡️Odisha Government revised the risk allowance for Radiographers working under Health and Family Welfare from Rs 150 per month to Rs 1200 per month.
➡️PM Modi announces extension of PMGKAY free ration scheme for over 80 crore people for next 5 years.
➡️Woman producer files plaint against Ollywood actor Manoj Mishra.
➡️DGCA draft proposes reduced night work hours and increased pilot rest to address fatigue complaints.
➡️A terror bid was foiled by security officials in Jammu after IED found, planted inside a tiffin box, placed on a bypass near Narwal earlier today.
➡️ICC World Cup: South Africa qualified for the semi-finals alongside India after Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method today.
➡️Indian Junior Hockey Team Clinches Bronze in Sultan of Johar Cup 2023.
➡️England bowl Australia out for 286 in 49.3 overs in a World Cup match in Ahmedabad.
➡️Nepal earthquake death toll climbs to 157.
Comments are closed.