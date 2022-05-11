Truth behind the ‘Shark Attack’ Video tweeted by Kiran Bedi

Kiran Bedi, retired IPS officer and former Lt Governor of Puducherry, has shared a clip on Twitter that falsely claims that National Geographic paid $1 million for the unfolding scene.

By Sree Mishra
Insight Bureau: Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has shared a clip on Twitter that falsely claims that National Geographic paid $1 million for the unfolding scene. In reality, it’s a scene from a 2017 TV movie, 5 Headed Shark Attack.

In it, a gigantic fish can be seen leaping out of the water to attack a helicopter, hauling it down into the water as horrified onlookers watch. Many Twitter users trolled her for believing the incident as true.

It is just from a movie clip directed by Nico De Leon released in 2017, the film as the title suggest was a horror, sci-fi film on a 5-headed shark on a rampage. A similar incident occurred in 2018, when a video of a destructive tornado went viral with the same caption, only to be found later as a clip from a 2014 movie Into the storm.

