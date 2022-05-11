IAS officer Pooja Singhal arrested in Money Laundering Case

Insight bureau: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested IAS officer and Jharkhand Mines Secretary Pooja Singhal in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED on Friday conducted raids at multiple premises, including that of Pooja Singhal and her family in money laundering case of over Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the State during 2008-11.

About Rs. 17.51 crore cash has been recovered from the premise of a Ranchi based charted Accountant Suman Kumar whose links with the IAS officer and her family are under the scanner.

The ED arrested Suman Kumar on May 7 after conducting multiple raids in Jharkhand and a few other locations against her and her husband Abhishek Jha. The special court then sent Kumar to ED custody till may 11.