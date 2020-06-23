Trump steps in to “protect”Americans; suspends H-1B Visa till Dec

TNI Bureau: US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to suspend H-1B, L-1 and other temporary visa permits in order to protect the local Americans. The decision came in the wake of reports that more than 20 million American workers lost their jobs between February and April 2020.

Similarly, unemployment rate for young Americans remained high in May, forcing Trump to take this drastic decision. The visa permits will be suspended till December 31, 2020, he said.

“We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens, said Donald Trump in a statement while acknowledging the threat due to the entry of additional workers through H-1B, H-2B, J and L non-immigrant visa programs”.

The move will hit the Indians most, as Indian nationals account for nearly 70% of the 85,000 H-1B visas issued each year. The restrictions will be applicable to new work visas and not to the existing holders.

Trump’s decision has not gone down well with the US Tech Industry.