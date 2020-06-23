Ratha Jatra: Pulling of Chariots begins in Puri

TNI Bureau: Amidst the chants of ‘Hari Bol’ and ‘Jai Jagannath’, the Daitapati sevayats started pulling the chariot of the three deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at 12 noon after Puri Gajapati Dibya Singh Deb conducted ‘Chhera Panhara” rituals.

All chariots are expected to reach Gundicha Temple by evening.

The devotees will not be allowed to attend the Ratha Jatra this year as the Supreme Court issued strict guidelines for Ratha Jatra to curb the rise in Covid-19 infections.