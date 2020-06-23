English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Ratha Jatra: Pulling of Chariots begins in Puri

By Sagarika Satapathy
111

TNI Bureau:  Amidst the chants of ‘Hari Bol’ and ‘Jai Jagannath’, the Daitapati sevayats started pulling the chariot of the three deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at 12 noon after Puri Gajapati Dibya Singh Deb conducted ‘Chhera Panhara” rituals.

Related Posts

Odisha reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

312 COVID-19 deaths across India in last 24 Hours

All chariots are expected to reach Gundicha Temple by evening.

The devotees will not be allowed to attend the Ratha Jatra this year as the Supreme Court issued strict guidelines for Ratha Jatra to curb the rise in Covid-19 infections.

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!