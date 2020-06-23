Odisha reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported 167 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 5470 in the State including 1583 active cases, 3863 recovered.

Odisha reported 2 COVID-19 deaths and 1 death due to other than COVID-19 in last 24 hours. All 3 cases are belong to Cuttack Dist.

One 71 year old male COVID-19 patient who was also suffering from infected Diabetic Foot, Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease died while under treatment in hospital. Another 53 year old male patient was a who was also suffering from diabetes passed away.

Similarly, an 80 year old Covid positive male of Cuttack passed away in hospital due to intestinal obstruction with sepsis and multi organ dysfunction syndrome.

With this, the COVID-19 death toll in Odisha mounted to 17 while death due to other than COVID-19 rised to 7.

Out of these 167 cases, 150 are from quarantine, while 17 are local contacts.

Gajapati reported highest of 41 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours.

Odisha Corona Updates

➡️ New Cases: Gajapati (41), Ganjam (30), Jagatsinghpur (19), Mayurbhanj (14), Balasore (13), Dhenkanal (9), Khordha (8), Kendrapara (7), Rayagada (5), Jajpur (5), Sundargarh (4), Cuttack (3), Jharsuguda (3), Nayagarh (2), Bargarh (1), Puri (1), Balangir (1), Koraput (1).