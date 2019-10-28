Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: Owaisi’s AIMIM sets foot in Hindi Heartland

By TNI Bureau

After expanding to Maharashtra from Hyderabad, controversial politician Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sprung a surprise when it won the Kishanganj assembly bypoll in Bihar. This is AIMIM’s first-ever win in Hindi Heartland.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Modi Govt continues to recognise Odias

100-Word-Edit: BJP draws flak for cosying up to Gopal Kanda

Kishanganj was earlier represented by the Congress. As the assembly segment is dominated by Muslims, only Muslim candidates have been winning this seat over the decades. But, victory of AIMIM is seen as unprecedented.

The win holds much political significance, as it indicates that Muslims have stopped trusting mainstream political parties like Congress, RJD & JD(U) who pretended to be their saviours over the years.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!