Tribute to Padma Shri Prof. Radha Mohan

TNI Bureau: Former Information Commissioner and eminent economist turned environmentalist of Odisha, Padma Shri Prof. Radha Mohan breathed his last this morning at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after battling with the deadly coronavirus for several days. He was 78.



Last year, Prof. Radha Mohan and his daughter and Sabarmatee, a father-daughter duo had received India’s fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, for their contributions to agriculture. They were recognized for their work in the interiors of Nayagarh district in Odisha to restore a degraded piece of land into a huge food forest using purely organic approaches.



Radha Mohan and Sabarmatee also started ‘Sambhav’ as a resource center for farmers across the country to learn organic farming techniques and exchange seeds.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences over the demise of renowned environmentalist.