TNI Morning News Headlines – June 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha sees sharp decline in daily Covid-19 infections with 5235 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 842461, including 66226 active cases and 772972 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports single day spike of 726 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (557), Jajpur (394) and Balasore (320).

➡️ Odisha reports 43 new COVID-19 deaths today including 5 from Khordha, 4 each from Angul, Bargarh, Cuttack and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,210.

➡️ Low Pressure area forms over Northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining Odisha. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours and move west­northwestwards across Odisha: Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) organised a special Vaccination camp organised today for the delivery boys of SWIGGY and Zomato at 7th Battalion High School.

➡️ Raja Festival: Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner warns action against Lockdown violators.

➡️ A senior Naxal cadre has been gunned down by a joint team of SOG jawans & Odisha Police during an exchange of fire inside a reserve forest in Padampur area of Bargarh.

India News

➡️ India follows the second place with 92,596 new COVID19 cases, 1,62,664 recoveries and 2219 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,90,89,069 including 12,31,415 active cases, 2,75,04,126 cured cases & 3,53,528 deaths.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 94.55%. Daily positivity rate stands at 4.66%.

➡️ Total of 23,90,58,360 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 37,01,93,563 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 8th June 2021 of which 19,85,967 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Yoga guru Ramdev says he will take Covid-19 vaccine; ‘good doctors are God’s messengers’.

➡️ Nominations for Padma Awards-2022 open till September 15.

➡️ CoWIN not hacked, 15 crore Indians’ data safe, Government issued a statement refuting the claims.

➡️ Central Government deposits Rs 10 crores with the Supreme Court paid by Italy as compensation to the families of two Kerala fishermen.

➡️ Congress holds a nationwide protest today in front of petrol pumps across the country against rising in fuel prices.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaches Prime Minister’s official residence to meet PM Narendra Modi.

➡️ Stock Market Hit Record Highs; Sensex Jumps Over 250 Pts In Early Trade, Nifty Tops 15,800.

➡️ Rupee surges 14 paise to 72.92 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ BCCI names Shikhar Dhawan as captain of Indian cricket team for Sri Lanka tour.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 174.7 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.76 Million.

➡️ US extends expiration dates for Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine by 6 weeks.

➡️ Iran may get advanced satellite from Russia: Report.

➡️ Boris Johnson Gifts Joe Biden Mural Photo With A Nod To Black Lives Matter.

➡️ US to accept student visa applications from June 14.

➡️ Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin to meet in 18th-century Swiss villa for summit, take a look.

➡️ French Open: It’s Barbora vs Anastasia in Women’s Final.