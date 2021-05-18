Tribute to Former IMA Chief Dr KK Aggarwal

TNI Bureau: Padma Shri recipient and former president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr KK Aggarwal passed away due to COVID-19 complications at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Monday night. He was 62.



Dr. Aggarwal was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for past few days and had been on ventilator support. After a long battle with coronavirus, he breathed his last at 11.30 pm, on Monday. He had taken both doses of Covid-19.



A statement posted on his twitter account said, “It causes us immense pain to inform you that our dear Dr KK Aggarwal passed away after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal has dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness. Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives.”



Dr Aggarwal was an eminent cardiologist and head of the Heart Care Foundation of India. He had been honoured with Dr B.C. Roy Award, the highest Indian award in the medical category in 2005 and Padma Shree in 2010.



Notably, in the second wave of COVID-19, India has lost 269 doctors so far, while another 748 had died in the first wave, last year.