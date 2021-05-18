Trending Genres is Different Forms of Entertainment

The world of entertainment is massive, so it comes as no surprise that certain genres tend to be more popular than others. While most people might assume that the same trends spread across different forms of entertainment, the reality is a bit different. Throughout the fields of gaming, movies, television, and even music, opposite themes seem to garner the most attention from users. So if you’re interested in what people seem to be going for when entertainment is in question, here are the trending genres across various entertainment mediums.

Fantasy in Online Slots

In the past couple of years, online casinos have become one of the go-to entertainment websites for those of us who enjoy a bit of premium gaming. While these websites host plenty of games, including classics like Poker, Roulette, and Blackjack, the most popular games people tend to go for are the slots! It’s easy to see why slots are the ones to beat in top-notch casinos like casimba.com. They come in many different varieties, support action-packed gameplay, and have colorful visuals!

One of the best things about slots is that there’s something out there for everyone. People love the variety that slots bring to the table, but while pretty much all genres do well in the category, fantasy slots are the ones most players prefer! Of course, this doesn’t come as too much of a shock. We all love getting transported into new and fantastical worlds from time to time, and thanks to their expertly crafted mythical themes, slots manage to hit the nail on the head every time!

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Comedy in Streaming

It would be silly to talk about popular media without mentioning streaming services. These platforms have gained a ton of notoriety recently and with good reason. Of course, it’s well-known that streaming services have a massive range of video content to please a wider audience, but one genre, in particular, seems to stand apart from the rest – comedy! Whether it’s killer specials from some of the world’s best stand-up comedians or cheesy old-school sit-coms, comedy is thriving on Netflix and Amazon prime, and we wouldn’t have it any other way!

Horror in Video Games

Horror and traditional video games have a strange relationship. There seems to be no middle ground when the popularity of horror games is in question. They’re at the top, or they’re nowhere to be seen. Horror games tend to gain an insane amount of traction every few years, and it seems that we’re currently in the period where these games are sought after by every single gamer in existence!

Naturally, we can see why horror video games are so beloved. The adrenaline rush we get from horror content can be intoxicating, and nothing delivers horror better than the immersive medium of video games. While it’s not easy to pinpoint exactly why horror games are such a smash-hit at the moment, we can only assume that the excellent quality of new horror titles has something to do with it. A prime example of this is the recent addition to the Resident Evil franchise that fans can’t stop raving about!