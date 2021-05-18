TNI Evening News Headlines – May 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1,151 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 184 Quarantine cases and 967 local contact cases.

➡️ 10,242 more patients recover in the last 24 hours in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 536595.

➡️ Odisha Government extends Lockdown till June 1. Only 25 people allowed during Wedding; 20 during Thread Ceremony, Funeral, Last Rites, Shudhi Rituals.

➡️ Covid testing to be ramped up in Odisha to 70,000 per day; No plasma therapy will be conducted in the State henceforth.

➡️ Sundargarh-born Kerala cadre IAS officer, serving as additional secretary in Food & Public Distribution Department Edwin Kulbhushan Majhi succumbs to Covid19.

➡️ Doorstep Covid vaccination, testing on-wheel in Cuttack from tomorrow.

➡️ Commissionerate Police today arrested a person from Damana area for selling fake IDs to people for free movement during lockdown & shutdown.

➡️ A low pressure area is likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around May 23, says IMD.

India News

➡️ Government of India removes convalescent Plasma Therapy from country’s clinical management guidelines on COVID19.

➡️ Head Constable killed, another policeman injured in IED Blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

➡️ Government has so far provided more than 20.78 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs.

➡️ PM Modi will visit Gujarat & Diu tomorrow to personally review the situation & damage due to Cyclone Taukte.

➡️ Tamil Nadu registers 33,059 new COVID19 cases, Kerala reports 31,337 new COVID19 cases, Karnataka 30,309 new COVID19 cases, Maharashtra 28,438 new COVID19 cases and West Bengal 19,428 new COVID19 cases.

➡️ COVID19: CBSE extends deadline up to June 30 for schools to tabulate class 10 marks & submit it to board.

➡️ Cyclonic Storm Tauktae is over Gujarat region. It is likely to weaken into a deep depression within 3 hours: IMD.

➡️ Former IMA Chief Dr KK Aggarwal dies of Covid-19.

➡️ A Delhi Court dismisses the anticipatory bail plea of wrestler Sushil Kumar.

➡️ Karnataka reports highest ever single day recoveries with 58,395 discharges.

➡️ Renowned Tamil writer, novelist and recipient of Sahitya Akademi award K Rajanarayan passes away.

➡️ Pinarayi Vijayan elected as CPI(M)’s Parliamentary party leader.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 34 km WNW of Tezpur in Assam at 5:33 pm today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Rupee rises by 17 paise to close at 73.05 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ Sensex rallies 612.60 points to end at 50,193.33; Nifty surges 184.95 points to 15,108.10.

World News

➡️ Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses bankruptcy petition in UK High Court.

➡️ Australia avoided 30,000 Covid Deaths due to strict measures: Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

➡️ Hong Kong closes Taiwan office amid rise in diplomatic tensions.

➡️ Singapore to vaccinate children aged 12 to 15 against Covid-19 as cases spike.