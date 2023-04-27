Trial run of Vande Bharat Express Train in Odisha tomorrow

By Sagarika Satapathy
PC: @AbhishekPatnk22

The trial run of the much-awaited Vande Bharat Express train between Odisha’s Puri and Howrah is slated to be held on Friday.

According to reports, the high-speed train will be flagged off from Howrah at 6.10 AM tomorrow. The train will stop at Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack for two minutes each.

Similarly, the train will stop for two minutes each at Bhubaneswar and Khordha before reaching Puri at 12.35 PM and will start from Puri at 1:50 PM towards Howrah and reach Howrah at 8.30 PM.

The launch date of the train is expected to be announced soon.

Earlier, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had stated that Odisha is going to get a Vande Bharat Express soon.

India’s fastest train ‘Vande Bharat Express’ can reach a maximum speed of 180 kmph.

