TNI Bureau: A self-claimed president of “Ghost Association” was arrested by the police in connection with a 2013 murder case. The arrestee has been identified as Bipin Kumar Routray.

It is to be noted here that Bipin was in the news for his recent remarks. In a social media post, he had claimed himself as the president of more than 40 lakh ghosts including some political leaders of Odisha.

Bipin had claimed that slain State Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was one of the members of the ghost associations and some members of the associations will be visiting Jharsuguda, where the by-election is slated to be held on May 10.

Meanwhile, several people have raised questions over Bipin’s arrest in the decade-old case and alleged that it is a conspiracy against him.