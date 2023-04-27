TNI Evening News Headlines – April 27, 2023

➡️ Trial run of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train tomorrow on April 28.

➡️ Secretary to CM (5T), Sri VK Pandian visited Kendrapara; assured biggest Steel Plant of the Country in Kendrapara.

➡️ Kendrapara boat capsize: Odisha CM announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased minor boy. Locals gherao Minister Pratap Deb demanding bridge over Brahmani.

➡️ Former Rourkela Tehsildar sentenced 3 years imprisonment in connection with accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in 2019.

➡️ Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar arrests a retired bank manager, former clerk and an LIC agent in bank fraud amounting to Rs 4.13 crore.

➡️Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft with 246 Indian evacuees from war-torn Sudan landed in Mumbai.

➡️ Parkash Singh Badal cremated with full State honours at ancestral village in Punjab.

➡️ Delhi excise case: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till May 12.

➡️ Multiple vehicles collided on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway; 6 injured.

➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu, 1st since Galwan clash.

➡️ PT Usha criticises wrestlers for hasty ongoing protest by wrestlers alleging sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation India boss Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.