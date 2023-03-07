Trainee IAS Officers interacted with Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Department

Bhubaneswar : 16 Trainee IAS officers form Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra were at Jaga Mission office to get in-depth knowledge on Jaga Mission during their “Bharat Darshan Programme” being implemented in Odisha.

Bharat Darshan Programme is a segment of training programme for promoted officers from State Civil Services into the Indian Administrative Service, conducted by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. Under this programme they will be visiting important National Institutions and infrastructure projects across India.

Delegates interacted with Sri G Mathi Vathanan , Principal secretary, Housing and urban Development Department and discussed various schemes of urban governance. Sri Mathi Vathanan explained them an insight on how the 5T Governance is enabling pro-people administration, senior officials taking citizen feedback directly, tracking the complaint till it gets resolved. The officers were impressed to know that senior level officials are also taking citizen feedback precisely.

In JAGA MISSION Office they were briefed empowerment of urban poor by providing land rights and upgrading slums into liveable habitat by providing basic infrastructures by Sangramjit Nayak, Director Municipal Administration- cum- Mission Director-Jaga Mission . Along with Mr Nayak., Additional Mission Director, Mr. Sourindra Kumar Routray and other departmental officers were present and also interacted .

Followed by the meeting, Officers team visited to Topaban slum of Bhubaneswar to witness the upgradation happened under Jaga Mission and interact with the Slum Dwellers Associations to understand their prospective about the Mission.

