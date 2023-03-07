Double Meaning Songs and Dance Performances banned in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has banned double meaning songs and dance on Jatra and Melody stages across the State.

The Odia Language Literature & Culture Department has written letters to all Collectors and SPs saying that jatras and melodies are two major platforms where thousands of people visit to see the performances. However, one cannot enjoy such programs with the family members due to vulgarity and double meaning songs and dance performances.

Apart from destroying the tradition and culture of the State, such vulgarity and double meaning songs and dance performances have negative impact on the youths, the department added.

Therefore, ban such vulgar, double meaning songs and dance performances on jatra and melody stages and take examplary action against the violators, the department directed.