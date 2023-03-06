Dharmendra slams BJD over arrest of ABVP & BJYM Members 

TNI Bureau: Almost a month after the arrest of two members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan broke his silence over the incident today and slammed the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Taking a dig at the state ruling party, Pradhan said that BJD has a Ravan-like ego but it will not last long in democracy. He claimed that the ABVP members have been sent to jail under Sec-307 for opposing the anti-nationals.

The Union Minister further said that the system in Odisha is heading towards lawlessness and a resultant collapse.

It is to be noted here that the ABVP activists -Manas Kumar Sahu and Sanjay Kumar Mallick- were arrested on charges of creating ruckus at a seminar lecture delivered by JNU professor Surajit Majumdar on Utkal University campus on the theme ‘Challenges before Constitution and Democracy’, organised by the Citizen’s Forum on February 13.

The Union Minister also lashed out at the state police saying they brutally thrashed the BJYM members like goons saying lawlessness prevails in Odisha.