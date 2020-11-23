Lately, all the members of Team Kapil Sharma Show have been landing constantly into problems one after the other. It seems like this is a Tough time for Team Kapil Sharma.

Last month, Kiku Sharda who is a part of the show for a very long time now got himself into a problem after he recreated a scene from Arnab Goswami’s debate. That one scene of the show offended the supporters of the Journalist badly. Some people even accused him of mocking Arnab Goswami on the show indirectly linking it to Salman Khan.

Basically, The Kapil Sharma Show is produced by the production house of famous Bollywood Actor Salman Khan. After this whole incident, the comedian had to face backlash and Trolling all over social media.

Similarly, Krushna Abhishek also got into a feud last month with his uncle Govinda. Krushna even backed out of the show for the episode in which his uncle Govinda was coming on the show as a guest.

The clash of Krushna with his maternal uncle is not very new. But this time it looks like both of them have upped the ante. Krushna even came out in the media and levelled some serious allegations against Govinda.

Govinda also didn’t just let it go and now has released a statement dismissing all the allegations. He also added that he will now be maintaining a decent distance from Krushna in future and expects the same in return.

Krushna and Kiku’s hardships didn’t even finish and now another important part of the show has got into some serious problems. Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have now landed in a legal problem.

The Narcotics Control Bureau conducted raids at the Comedian’s properties this week and found Drugs at her residence in Mumbai. Afterward, they summoned both of them for questioning. Later, the couple has been sent into 14 days of judicial custody by a Mumbai Court.

Undoubtedly, Bharti Singh has got herself in a huge blunder adding to the woes of The Kapil Sharma Show.