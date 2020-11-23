TNI Morning News Headlines – November 23, 2020

News

By Sagarika Satapathy
cyclonic storm warning-6 teams of NDRF leave for Tamil Nadu
159

Odisha News

👉 Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal’s wife and first Lady of Odisha, Sushila Devi passes away. She had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

👉 Odisha reports 668 Covid-19 cases including 385 quarantine and 283 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 314629 including 305813 recoveries & 7106 active cases.

👉 Nuapada reports 68 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Khordha (56) Sundargarh (55).

👉 Odisha reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 each from Sundargarh, Khordha and 3 from Sambalpur. Toll mounts to 1657.

👉 Mercury levels drops below 15 degree Celcius in 8 places. Sonepur records the lowest at 11.2 degree Celcius.

👉 4 kids among 6 critical as vehicle rams into house at Jharabahal village in Nabarangpur Dist.

👉 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moves condolence motion at Odisha Assembly following demise of the First Lady of Odisha Sushila Devi.

👉 Fire breaks out at paediatric ward in Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital; no casualty was reported.

👉 DA Case: Vigilance raids residence of Maths Asst Professor in Bhubaneswar.

Indian Coast Guard averts oil tanker running aground off Nicobar Islands

Related Posts

First Lady of Odisha Sushila Devi passes away

50 Super Women donate Blood in Bhubaneswar

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India News

👉 India reports 44,059 new COVID-19 cases & 511 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 91,39,866 including 4,43,486 active cases, 41,024 cured cases & 1,33,738 deaths.

👉 A total of 13,25,82,730 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 22nd November. Of these, 8,49,596 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 PM Modi to inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament, located at Dr B D Marg in Delhi.

👉 Delhi Govt orders closure of Punjabi Basti and Janta markets till November 30.

👉 Tamil Nadu: 6 teams of NDRF leave for Cuddalore & Chidambaram towns in Cuddalore Dist in the wake of cyclonic storm warning by IMD.

News

👉 India: Indian Coast Guard averts oil tanker running aground off Nicobar Islands.

👉 Delhi reported 6,746 new COVID-19 cases, 6,154 recoveries, and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Delhi Airport Customs today seized cocaine from a Tanzania national worth Rs 6 crores.

👉 Very severe Cyclonic storm “Gati” moves westwards: IMD.

Sagarika Satapathy 723 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.