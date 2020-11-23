TNI Morning News Headlines – November 23, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal’s wife and first Lady of Odisha, Sushila Devi passes away. She had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

👉 Odisha reports 668 Covid-19 cases including 385 quarantine and 283 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 314629 including 305813 recoveries & 7106 active cases.

👉 Nuapada reports 68 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Khordha (56) Sundargarh (55).

👉 Odisha reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 each from Sundargarh, Khordha and 3 from Sambalpur. Toll mounts to 1657.

👉 Mercury levels drops below 15 degree Celcius in 8 places. Sonepur records the lowest at 11.2 degree Celcius.

👉 4 kids among 6 critical as vehicle rams into house at Jharabahal village in Nabarangpur Dist.

👉 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moves condolence motion at Odisha Assembly following demise of the First Lady of Odisha Sushila Devi.

👉 Fire breaks out at paediatric ward in Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital; no casualty was reported.

👉 DA Case: Vigilance raids residence of Maths Asst Professor in Bhubaneswar.

India News

👉 India reports 44,059 new COVID-19 cases & 511 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 91,39,866 including 4,43,486 active cases, 41,024 cured cases & 1,33,738 deaths.

👉 A total of 13,25,82,730 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 22nd November. Of these, 8,49,596 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 PM Modi to inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament, located at Dr B D Marg in Delhi.

👉 Delhi Govt orders closure of Punjabi Basti and Janta markets till November 30.

👉 Tamil Nadu: 6 teams of NDRF leave for Cuddalore & Chidambaram towns in Cuddalore Dist in the wake of cyclonic storm warning by IMD.

👉 India: Indian Coast Guard averts oil tanker running aground off Nicobar Islands.

👉 Delhi reported 6,746 new COVID-19 cases, 6,154 recoveries, and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Delhi Airport Customs today seized cocaine from a Tanzania national worth Rs 6 crores.

👉 Very severe Cyclonic storm “Gati” moves westwards: IMD.