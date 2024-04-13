Top Political Developments in Odisha – April 13, 2024

➡️ Congress names nine more candidates for the Lok Shabha election in Odisha; fields former Union Minister Srikant Jena from Balasore.

➡️ BJP national vice-president and party’s Kendrapara MP candidate Baijayant Panda intensifies campaigning, takes a dig at BJD govt over large-scale migration of workers from Odisha to other states.

➡️ BJD is in in search of Ollywood stars as it is scared of losing the election, claims BJP leader Pinky Pradhan. The Chief Minister must explain what his government has done for the actors before seeking their support, she questioned.

➡️BJP National Vice President and party’s Kendrapara LS candidate Baijayant Panda says people want to see Modi as Prime Minister for the third time and there is a Modi wave in Kendrapara as well.

➡️ BJP is conspiring to stop the Biju Swastya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), claims Biju Janata Dal; dares to include in election manifesto to stop the scheme if it is not pro-people.

➡️ BJD moves State election commission alleging BJP’s Puri Lok Shabha candidate Sambit Patra after he distributed clocks to shopkeeper with his personal photo and party logo.

➡️ BJD leader from Niali constituency Bipin Behera joined BJP ahead of the upcoming elections.

➡️ The people of Odisha have started asking what the BJD Government has done till now and the term of CM Naveen Patnaik’s ruling is the black day for the state of Odisha, alleged BJP.

➡️ It is very unfortunate that CM Naveen Patnaik has mad the people of Odisha daydreamers instead of improving the health infrastructure the State, claims BJP.

➡️Ex-BJD State Secretary and MLA Byomakesh Ray’s uncle Ajay Nayakj joined BJP.

➡️Former BCJD (Biju Chhatra Janata Dal) President Ranapratap Patra joins BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.