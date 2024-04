Congress fields Srikant Jena from Balasore Lok Sabha Seat

TNI Bureau: Congress has announced 9 more candidates from Odisha for the Lok Sabha polls.

Former Union Minister Srikant Jena has been fielded from Balasore Lok Sabha seat. Sucharita Mohanty will contest from Puri while Yasir Nawaz has been fielded from Bhubaneswar.

Anant Kumar Sethi has been fielded from Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat. Anchal Das will contest from Jajpur.

It can be noted that Srikant Jena had won from Balasore in 2009. He was also the MP from Kendrapada in 1996.

Congress’ 2nd List of 9 Candidates:

Keonjhar(ST)- Mohan Hembram

Balasore- Srikant Kumar Jena

Bhadrak(SC)- Anant Kumar Sethi

Jajpur(SC)- Anchal Das

Dhenkanal- Sashmita Behera

Kendrapara – Sidharth Swarup Das

Jagatsinghpur – Rabindra Kumar Sethi

Puri- Sucharita Mohanty

Bhubaneswar- Yasir Nawaz