BJP Sankalp Patra for Elections 2024: Key Highlights

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today unveiled its manifesto for the 2024 General Elections at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, unveiled the Sankalp Patra

Several union ministers and other senior party members were present at the launch of the manifesto with a multitude of commitments.

The party has promised expansion of Ayushman Bharat Yojana to people above 70 years of age and transgender community, nationwide implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), implementation of One Nation, One Poll and many other initiatives.

Extremely confident if its work and achievements, BJP did not announce any kind of freebies in its manifesto or Sankalp Patra.

Here are quick look at the key highlights of BJP’s manifesto: