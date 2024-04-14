BJP Sankalp Patra for Elections 2024: Key Highlights

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today unveiled its manifesto for the 2024 General Elections at the party headquarters in Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, unveiled the Sankalp Patra
Several union ministers and other senior party members were present at the launch of the manifesto with a multitude of commitments.
The party has promised expansion of Ayushman Bharat Yojana to people above 70 years of age and transgender community, nationwide implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), implementation of One Nation, One Poll and many other initiatives.
Extremely confident if its work and achievements, BJP did not announce any kind of freebies in its manifesto or Sankalp Patra.
Here are quick look at the key highlights of BJP’s manifesto:
- Individuals aged 70 and above will be covered under the Ayushman Yojana. Transgender individuals will be integrated.
- Mudra scheme’s loan cap is set to increase to 20 lakh rupees.
- BJP pledges to enact the Nyaya Sanhita nationwide.
- BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
- Railway sector like tackling waiting lists and advancing bullet train projects in the Northeast.
- Future commitments encompass the development of 5G and 6G technologies.
- BJP promises to achieve energy self-sufficiency.
- The network of Garima Grahas will be expanded to uplift the transgender community.
- BJP will issue identity cards to the transgenders for the their recognition nationwide.
- Next five years will prioritise and honour women’s participation and contributions. They will be given training in IT, tourism, education, healthcare, and retail sectors.
- Women in rural areas will also have the opportunity to train as drone pilots through the NaMo Drone Didi Yojana.
- A comprehensive strategy for disaster management and resilience in the Himalayan states is pledged due to the fragile ecosystem and increased natural disasters.
- BJP will establish an Anusandhan Fund with a 1 lakh crore rupee investment to promote scientific research.
- Pledges to observe the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to celebrate the significant contributions of tribal communities. It has declared 2025 as Janjatiya Gaurav Varsha
- The PM Suraj Portal will offer accessible credit facilities to eligible individuals to support their livelihood.
- It promises to build 3 crore more houses for the deserving benefitiaries.
- Will increase Mudra loan limit to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh.
- It aims to make 3 crore more Lakhpati Didis.
- Street Vendors in rural areas as well will be covered in SVANidhi.
- BJP will establish 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools to prioritize the education of tribal children, with efforts to expedite the construction and operation of remaining schools.
- The manifesto integrates feedback from over 1.5 million suggestions nationwide.
- It promises “one nation, one poll,” common electoral rolls.
- Global Ramayan festivals.
- BJP also emphasised on addressing the needs of the underprivileged, youth, farmers, and women.
