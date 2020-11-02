Some unique and out of the box Diwali Fashion Trends which you can carry with a beautiful smile and amazing confidence.

TNI Bureau: Diwali, a festival of lights, happiness, colors and the most exciting of all, fashionable ethnic wear. Indian Families wait throughout the year for Diwali to buy new clothes, jewellery and even the electronics not just because it’s considered good but also because it comes with lots of offers and discounts.

Diwali in no way is complete without a beautiful and unique outfit. But with so many trends and choices, it really does gets difficult to find that one best outfit for yourself. Right?

There is nothing to worry, we have got you covered with some latest fashion trends and Ideas which you can slay this Diwali in style.

Fashion Trends

Trendy Floral Indo Western Dress

Without a doubt, Indo-Western is the talk of the town. The mix of elegant traditional look with a slight bold western touch to it makes it an amazing dreamy trend. If you are in mood of experimenting with your look this year, then this combination with a floral touch to it can be a perfect match for you.

Anarkali and Plazzos with Jaipuri Embroidery

Royal Jaipuri Embroidery is something very ethnic and special from the roots of Rajasthan. Anarkali and Plazzos are simply the set of elegance with that light flavour of simplicity attached to it.

Indo-Western Saree

Another very different and unique combination is a Saree with a shirt. This combination is simply defines the Modern Indian Naari concept. What about a beautiful white crop shirt with a pastel chiffon Saree?

I can really imagine an amazingly unique outfit which can be yours this year. Wear it with your unmatched confidence and let the boys crush all over you this Diwali.

So, which one of these unique beautiful outfits are you taking home this Diwali?

Don’t tell me you haven’t decided yet. Diwali is just around the corner. Don’t leave the chance to grab one of these trendy looks for yourself.