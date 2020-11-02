TNI Evening News Headlines – November 2, 2020

By Sagarika Satapathy
Golden Temple in Amritsar illuminated on 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Ramdas today
Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports only 74 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 16 Quarantine and 58 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 29310 in the Capital City.

👉 214 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1527 Covid-19 recoveries today including 127 from Balesore, 127 from Sundargarh, 115 from Khordha, 107 from Cuttack and 104 from Nuapada. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 279091.

👉 Ganjam District Administration prohibits reopening of religious institutions till December 1.

👉 Odisha CM inaugurates Sports facilities in Hinjilicut, Chatrapur and Bhubaneswar; announces synthetic turf hockey training centre in Chatrapur.

👉 Total 3.02 lakh healthcare & anganwadi workers will get Covid-19 vaccine first in Odisha whenever it is launched.

👉 Sprinter Dutee Chand now promoted to manager in OMC.

👉 The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrests one more in Sarua Land Scam case.

👉 Odisha Bypolls 2020: COVID-19 patients can vote wearing PPE kit, Says Chief Election Officer.

👉 Odisha among 16 States to get Rs 6,000 crore GST compensation.

Odisha CM -Sports facilities in Hinjilicut, Chatrapur and Bhubaneswar

India News

👉 200 terrorists mostly from Hizbul killed this year till October in J&K, maximum encounters in Pulwama, Shopian: Data from Security Forces.

👉 Supreme Court refuses to extend security for Judge who delivered Babri Demolition Case Verdict.

👉 Golden Temple in Amritsar illuminated on ‘Parkash Purab’ of Guru Ramdas today.

👉 Central Government releases Rs 6,000 crore as the second tranche to 16 states and 3 Union Territories on account of GST compensation.

👉 Supreme Court stays Election Commission’s revocation of Congress leader Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status.

👉 ICU beds with ventilators at most top private hospitals in Delhi have been fully occupied amid massive surge in COVID-19 cases: Data.

👉 Reserve Bank of India increases market trading hours from November 9.

👉 Polling for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled to be held on November 3.

👉 Supreme Court seeks status report from Centre on extradition of Vijay Mallya within 6 weeks.

👉 At least 19 dead, 22 injured in attack on Afghanistans Kabul University. All three attackers killed.

World News

👉 Over 19 Killed, 12 injured in Kabul University attack.

